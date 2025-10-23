Linebacker just offered by Michigan decommits from Big Ten school
Class of 2026 three-star linebacker Brayden Reilly from St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio, had been committed to Northwestern since May. However, Reilly's recruitment has heated up recently as he has garnered a few more offers over the past several days, including from Michigan on Tuesday night.
Therefore, Reilly announced his decommitment from the Wildcats on Wednesday night to reconsider his options and open up his recruitment.
"I've had new opportunities come up in the last couple of weeks," Reilly wrote in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "These are schools I hoped for at the beginning of my recruitment. I want to thanks Northwestern for everything they have done for me. Coach Braun and Coach McGarigle, and all others, who treated me as good as you can. The Northwestern football program is a great program."
Reilly has recently received other offers from Clemson and Vanderbilt. Initially, he chose Northwestern over Indiana, Missouri and Wake Forest.
The Ohio native told Rivals' Greg Smith that his top four will be Clemson, Michigan, Vanderbilt and will still consider Northwestern.
Smith also reported that Reilly will take an official visit to Clemson when the team comes off its bye on Nov. 1 to play Duke.
As of now, it's unclear when and if Reilly will take a visit to Ann Arbor, but he will have a couple opportunities to do so before the regular season ends as the Wolverines face Purdue for a night game at the Big House on Nov. 1, before hosting Ohio State for The Game on Nov. 29.
Reilly told Smith he plans to make his final decision before the early signing period in December.
The St. Xavier product has posted 53 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles so far during the 2025 season.