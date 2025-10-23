Wolverine Digest

Linebacker just offered by Michigan decommits from Big Ten school

The class of 2026 linebacker is reconsidering his options after being offered by the Wolverines

Seth Berry

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates an interception against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates an interception against Washington during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Class of 2026 three-star linebacker Brayden Reilly from St. Xavier in Cincinnati, Ohio, had been committed to Northwestern since May. However, Reilly's recruitment has heated up recently as he has garnered a few more offers over the past several days, including from Michigan on Tuesday night.

Therefore, Reilly announced his decommitment from the Wildcats on Wednesday night to reconsider his options and open up his recruitment.

"I've had new opportunities come up in the last couple of weeks," Reilly wrote in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "These are schools I hoped for at the beginning of my recruitment. I want to thanks Northwestern for everything they have done for me. Coach Braun and Coach McGarigle, and all others, who treated me as good as you can. The Northwestern football program is a great program."

Reilly has recently received other offers from Clemson and Vanderbilt. Initially, he chose Northwestern over Indiana, Missouri and Wake Forest.

The Ohio native told Rivals' Greg Smith that his top four will be Clemson, Michigan, Vanderbilt and will still consider Northwestern.

Smith also reported that Reilly will take an official visit to Clemson when the team comes off its bye on Nov. 1 to play Duke.

As of now, it's unclear when and if Reilly will take a visit to Ann Arbor, but he will have a couple opportunities to do so before the regular season ends as the Wolverines face Purdue for a night game at the Big House on Nov. 1, before hosting Ohio State for The Game on Nov. 29.

Reilly told Smith he plans to make his final decision before the early signing period in December.

The St. Xavier product has posted 53 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles so far during the 2025 season.

Cole Sullivan
Oct 18, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Cole Sullivan (23) celebrates after he makes an interception in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

More from Michigan on SI

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Recruiting