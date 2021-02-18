Michigan Basketball Target Jett Howard Gets Buckets

Michigan basketball is 14-1, No. 3 in the country, a projected No. 1 seed and recruiting at an elite level. To say things are good would be an understatement.

All of that by itself is enough to lure top talent to Ann Arbor as evidenced by U-M's No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2021 cycle. Juwan Howard is in good shape with many top prospects in the 2022 class as well, including his son, Jett Howard. It's funny that Howard inked the No. 1 class in 2021 and then just happens to have a top-50 prospect for a son in the 2022 class. It's almost not fair.

Howard is a 6-6, 180-pound wing for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He's ranked the No. 48 prospect in the country by 247 Sports and is considered a bit of an unfinished product with a lot of upside. He's got great length, broad shoulders, above average athleticism, a solid jump shot and a pretty tight handle for a lengthy wing still growing into his body. There really isn't a glaring weakness in his gave but he still has room to get better at just about everything as well.

Howard is averaging 10.5 points per game on a loaded Ascenders squad and is shooting better than 41% from three-point range. He playing a little over 12 minutes per game as a junior, but should step into a bigger role next year as a senior.

Florida, Vanderbilt and of course Michigan are Howard's only listed offers and most see it as a foregone conclusion that he'll end up in Ann Arbor. If Michigan keeps winning, it won't just be because Jett's dad is the head man, either.