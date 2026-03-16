The Three Players Who Will Decide the Michigan Wolverines March Madness Run

After dropping just its third game of the season yesterday to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game, the Michigan Wolverines are now gearing up for the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines are the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region and await the winner of UMBC and Howard for a first-round matchup.

Opening up March Madness with the winner of UMBC/Howard in Buffalo! 🕺 pic.twitter.com/n8x3sgt91K — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 15, 2026

With March Madness now in full effect, here are three players who will determine how far the Wolverines go in the big dance.

Elliot Cadeau

The point guard position is already the most valuable on the court, and with backup point guard L.J. Cason out for the season with injury, Cadeau’s play is vital to the Wolverines.

If you look at UofM’s last two losses, there are direct correlations with Cadeau’s stat line. First, against Duke on Feb. 21, it was one of his worst performances of the year as Michigan fell by five (68-63). He finished shooting 1-for-8 from the floor and 1-for-6 from deep, unable to find any rhythm offensively.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) brings the ball up court against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Last night, against Purdue, Cadeau had an incredible first half, dishing out eight assists and scoring seven points while playing in 18 of 20 minutes. That helped keep the game close as the two squads went into halftime tied at 38 apiece. However, in the second half, Cadeau only had three points and two assists and UofM was outscored 42-34 and suffered its first loss in nearly a month.

With no true backup point guard, Cadeau is going to need to play well, while playing a lot of minutes and staying out of foul trouble, or the Wolverines could get knocked out sooner than they’d like.

Trey McKenney

Again, with L.J. Cason out, backup guard Trey McKenney has spent time relieving Cadeau when he needs a break. However, he is more of a shooting guard than a point guard. If the Wolverines want to make a run, McKenney stepping up as a ball handler and facilitator of the offense while Cadeau is off the court would be massive for the Maize and Blue.

Mar 15, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Trey McKenney (1) takes a jump shot during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the men's Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

McKenney’s strength is scoring the basketball, averaging 9.6 per game, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc.

It has also been noted by many that McKenney is beyond mature for a freshman, something that should serve him and the Wolverines well in March.

Yaxel Lendeborg

Last but certainly not least is the Big Ten Player of the Year, Yaxel Lendeborg. Objectively the Wolverines’ best player, when things get rough, and it matters most, Lendeborg is going to need to be the one to lift the Wolverines.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) celebrates a 3-pointer against Purdue during the first half of Big Ten Tournament final at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lendeborg has played well in big games this season. In the Big Ten Tournament, he hit the game-winning shot against Wisconsin and finished with a team-high 20 points against the Boilermakers.

However, there are games where he is too passive and unselfish. Now that it is do-or-die, it is time to see Lendeborg take over games when it matters most.