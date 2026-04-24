Michigan Basketball Making Strong Impression on 2027 5-Star Playmaker Davion Thompson

Fresh off a national championship, Michigan is set to sign one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting ranks. Five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. was a late addition, and the Wolverines will bring a total of six players to Ann Arbor next season as true freshmen.

Dusty May is still working on adding players via the transfer portal — having just two commitments thus far — but he is also steadily working on the 2027 cycle.

After winning a title and seeing how Michigan uses its players, five-star guard Davion Thompson is high on Michigan.

Thompson is a 6'2" point guard out of Branson (MO) Link Academy and he is ranked as the No. 20 recruit in the nation, per the Composite. He is the fifth-ranked point guard in the 2027 cycle.

With Link Academy this season, Thompson averaged 13.6 points and shot over 40% from three. Thompson is a self-described 'playmaker'.

“I would say that I’m a playmaker,” Thompson told Rivals. “I can play on or off the ball. Whatever my coach needs me to do, and just be a leader for my team. I wasn’t as vocal with my team last year. This year, I’ve found my voice.”

Why Thompson likes Michigan

The star point guard has been to Michigan, Michigan State, Indiana, and Arkansas on unofficial visits, and he's hoping to begin his official visits this summer.

As for Michigan, Thompson has a close relationship with assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen. But he likes the culture Dusty May has built in Ann Arbor, how they practice, and allow the guards to play on the court.

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“The coach, Dusty May, stood out to me," said Thompson. "And Coach Akeem (Miskdeen), I’ve had a bond with him for a long time. Being able to see how they practice and how they compete. The lifts that they do, their nutrition, and all that. They got a great program. They’re building new stuff, so a lot of their facilities were getting redone when I went there. Their weight room was legit, and that’s one of the things I’m trying to focus on, getting stronger. They like how I can play on or off the ball, make plays off the bounce for myself and others.”

Thompson is searching for a school that has a coach who believes in him and gives him a chance to play as a freshman. Looking toward Thompson's class, Michigan will be in need of a new point guard. Elliot Cadeau will be leaving following this upcoming season.

If Thompson were to choose Michigan, the Wolverines could have a spot for Thompson to play right away.