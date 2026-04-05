The first 20 minutes of Michigan's Final Four game against Arizona has been great for the Wolverines. Not only have the Maize and Blue taken a 48-32 halftime lead over the Wildcats, but Dusty May received fantastic news at halftime.

Over on the alternate broadcast, on TBS, Michigan's Fab Five are commentating on the game and they had five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. on. During the interview, McCoy committed to Michigan and will be part of the Wolverines 2026 class.

Brandon McCoy Jr., a 5-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Ca., just told the Fab Five on its alternate Final Four telecast that he is committing to Michigan.



Thirty-five years after the Fab Five stepped on Michigan’s campus, McCoy informed them that he now… pic.twitter.com/vTWZrxypPr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2026

McCoy, a Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon prospect, is a five-star prospect on every service. The 6'5", 190-pound guard is ranked as the Composite No. 14 player in the country, and the No. 3 shooting guard.

He held offers from almost every program out there, but he had 'warm' interest in Arkansas, Miami, Alabama, and Michigan. And he chose the Wolverines to continue his playing career.

McCoy recently competed in the McDonald's All-American Game. You can see below 247Sports' scouting report on him:

"McCoy has evolved into one of the most physically imposing guards in the class. He has good size at just under 6-foot-5, a now powerful build after putting on notable muscle mass within the last year, long arms with an almost 6-foot-10 wingspan, and a combination of speed and power with the basketball that allows him to attack the rim violently in the open floor.

"McCoy is also one of the very best defenders in the class. His size, length, and strength are all assets but most of all he’s competitive with a high-motor. He can guard multiple positions and simultaneously pressure the ball, but is also a playmaker off the ball. He communicates well, directs traffic, and can cover up mistakes when he’s allowed to roam from the weakside (1.6 steals & 1.2 blocks per game in the EYBL). Finally, McCoy is an outstanding rebounding guard who loves to take the ball off the defensive glass and look to get downhill right away (6.8 per game)

"Offensively, he plays with a lot of sheer force, whether that be by getting downhill, attacking the offensive glass (2.8 per game), or finishing at the rim (98th percentile). He doesn’t necessarily separate quite as easily in the half-court though, and while he can be jittery with his handle and use his physicality to draw fouls, his total ball skills could tighten. He’s trending as more of an off-ball guard right now, and while he can make some tough pull-ups, his ability to space the floor off the catch is a significant swing skill (30% 3pt & 56% FT in EYBL)."