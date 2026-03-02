Michigan Football a Top School For Top-20 Defensive Lineman in Class of 2027

During the middle of last week, class of 2027 four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks from Brother Rice (Chicago) announced his top seven, with the Michigan Wolverines making the cut.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Brayden Parks is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 305 DL from Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 20 DL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/rQ4qDLU61I pic.twitter.com/u9GaFwzMyC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 25, 2026

Ohio State, Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee and Illinois are the other schools Parks is still considering in his recruitment.

Parks was offered by the Wolverines' previous staff in the spring of last year and also holds an offer from Vanderbilt from when new Michigan defensive line coach Larry Black was with the Commodores.

The 6-foot-1, 308-pound prospect has been to Ann Arbor for visits on a couple of occasions, but has not been on campus yet under the current staff.

However, that is set to change this spring has Parks has set a return trip to Ann Arbor for April 2.

Some big time visits on the way for the elite defensive lineman. 👀 https://t.co/kcByWyosrJ pic.twitter.com/ICi7olqhMX — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) February 25, 2026

Parks is set up for a busy spring as it relates to visits as he will be at Notre Dame, Tennessee and Miami in March before heading to Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon in April. He also plans on visiting Illinois, according to the report from Rivals' Greg Smith, but does not have a date set yet.

Which team has the edge in Parks' recruitment?

According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Notre Dame is the heavy favorite to land Parks, with the Wolverines quite far down on the list of contenders.

However, in the world of recruiting, things can change rapidly as it will be interesting to see what kind of experience Parks has with the new staff during his April visit. If that trip goes well, Michigan could find itself square in the mix in this recruitment.

Parks is ranked as the No. 167 prospect in his class, the No. 20 defensive lineman and is the 8th-ranked player in the state of Illinois, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines edge Enow Etta (96) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wolverines currently have three players committed to their 2027 class, including offensive linemen Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito, along with EDGE Recarder Kitchen.

Michigan's class ranks 19th in college football to this point, according to Rivals.