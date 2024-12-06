Report: Michigan to battle a surprise team in efforts to land '25 5-star OL Ty Haywood
Michigan has just about signed all of its 2025 class, but Michigan is still battling for a couple of prospects who haven't signed with anyone. One of those being five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood. The Denton (TX) Ryan offensive lineman has been committed to Alabama since July 14, but the current expectation is that he won't be a part of the Crimson Tide team.
The Wolverines have been the favorites to land Haywood now for a couple of weeks, but according to a recent report from On3's Steve Wiltfong ($), Michigan isn't battling Alabama to land Haywood, but the Wolverines are battling a surprise team: Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders were the first team to offer Haywood and there has been an ongoing relationship there. Haywood isn't expected to make a decision by Friday -- during the three-day Early Signing Period -- and he's more than likely going to sign in February.
According to the Composite, Haywood is the 20th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle. He is the No. 4 offensive tackle, as well. If Michigan could land Haywood, he would make the third five-star in the class. He would join quarterback Bryce Underwood and fellow offensive tackle, Andrew Babalola.
Here is 247Sports' Gabe Brooks' scouting report:
Imposing offensive tackle with impressive length relative to height. Long-armed with a huge reach. Gradually improved quickness off the ball throughout junior year and performed well on the elite camp circuit prior to senior season to ascend a loaded 2025 OT board. Owner of an outstanding multi-sport profile that includes elite throws data in the form of double-digit 50-foot-plus shot put reps in Spring 2024, including a 58-6 personal record. Promising athletic testing ledger, particularly in lateral suddenness. Still developing consistent hand placement and technique, but if he gets his hands inside you, you are done. Early senior season revealed some inconsistencies in leverage and footwork activity when engaged, but has put plenty of encouraging reps on tape during high school career. Balance and body control come and go. Sudden power can get him on his heels, but strong enough to recover and anchor in most cases. Possesses the physical traits and athleticism -- functional and verified -- to play on the outside on either end of the O-line, but might project best to a right tackle role. Certainly could provide roster depth/value at guard as well. Overall, worked his way into the top group of a strong 2025 OL class with the potential to become a high-level college protector with eventual early-round developmental upside.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football offensive coordinator big board, who the Wolverines should target
Sherrone Moore talks Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, other Michigan 2025 signees
5 Michigan Football seniors the Wolverines need to pursue for another year of eligibility
Former Michigan OC Kirk Campbell releases statement after being relieved of duties