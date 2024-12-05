Michigan Football offensive coordinator big board, who the Wolverines should target
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore relieved Kirk Campbell of his duties as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Tuesday evening. Tight end coach Steve Casula will be the interim playcaller for the Wolverines' bowl game. But coach Moore and Michigan will begin their search for a new offensive coordinator for the 2025 season. It's going to be an intriguing position to fill with five-star Bryce Underwood coming into the fold and potentially starting next season.
With that in mind, here are a few coaches the Wolverines could look at to fill their offensive coordinator position.
Joe Craddock (Tulane offensive coordinator)
This is the name that's gaining the most steam at the moment. Bruce Feldman linked Craddock to Michigan prior to the Ohio State, Michigan game this past Saturday as a name to watch in the coming weeks. Craddock runs a pro-style offense with plenty of wrinkles to it and he has the Green Wave rolling offensively.
In 2024, his first season as the Tulane OC, the Green Wave's are No. 6 scoring nearly 40 points per game and is 34th in total offense gaining nearly 430 yards per game.
Craddock, 39 years of age, spent time with SMU, Arkansas, and Troy as their offensive coordinator as well. He started his coaching career at Clemson learning under Dabo Swinney and Chad Morris.
Dan Mullen (former Florida and Mississippi State head coach)
This is a popular name floating around the Michigan circles, but there is zero indication if Mullen would be interested in returning to college football. He last coached back in 2021 before getting fired as the Florida head coach.
While Mullen's head coaching tenure with the Gators didn't go well, he was known for having an offensive mind. He led Mississippi State to one of the greatest seasons in program history after going 10-2 in 2014. Mullen coached Dak Prescott that season and the Bulldogs averaged nearly 37 points per game.
Mullen has helped coach some key figures in college at quarerback: Alex Smith (Utah), Tim Tebow (Florida), Dak Prescott (Mississippi State, and Kyle Trask (Florida)
Mullen is 52 years of age and has been an ESPN broadcaster for the past few years. He's not an avid recruiter, but neither were Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter. Mullen might not be a great fit, but he's experienced and would be a solid offensive mind.
Brian Griese (San Francisco 49ers' quarterback coach)
This is a name that a lot of Michigan fans have been talking about on social media for obvious reasons. Griese was a very good quarterback for Michigan and played in the NFL for 11 years. But after his playing days, Griese went into broadcasting. He just got into coaching last season as the 49ers' quarterbacks coach where he's helped mold Brock Purdy.
This would be a feel-good story with Griese returning to Ann Arbor. But Michigan would be back in the same situation without having a proven play caller as offensive coordinator. You would assume Griese could help mold Bryce Underwood, but how well can he call an offense? That would be the million-dollar question.
Marcus Arroyo (Arizona State offensive coordinator)
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has Arizona State soaring to new heights in 2024, but he isn't doing it alone. Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo has done a great job with the Sun Devils' offense. ASU is averaging 32 points per game and nearly 420 yards per game.
Arroyo, age 44, has plenty of experience under his belt. He coached in the NFL as Tampa Bay's QB coach in 2014. He's been an offensive coordinator at San Jose State, Wyoming, Southern Miss, Oregon, and Arizona State. Arroyo was also the head coach at UNLV from 2020-22 before taking over as the ASU OC this season.
This would be a very intriguing name for the Wolverines to look into to replace Kirk Campbell and work with Bryce Underwood.
Brennan Marion (UNLV offensive coordinator)
When you think of the brightest offensive minds in college football, Marion is toward the top of the list. At just 37, Marion hopes to become a head coach someday, but a promotion to Michigan would be a great starting point. However, this could be a cultural change from what the Wolverines and Marian are used to.
Marion is in his second season with the Rebels and UNLV is one of the best offensive teams in football under his leadership UNLV averages 434 yards and over 38 points per game. But he runs the Go-Go offense which is quick tempo -- not something Michigan is used to running.
While the two styles likely collide, this would be an interesting name for Michigan and Sherrone Moore to at least entertain.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore talks Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, other Michigan 2025 signees
5 Michigan Football seniors the Wolverines need to pursue for another year of eligibility
Former Michigan OC Kirk Campbell releases statement after being relieved of duties
Report: Michigan Football starting WR plans to enter transfer portal
Report: Michigan Football to host a transfer portal offensive lineman