Former Michigan OC Kirk Campbell releases statement after being relieved of duties
On Tuesday evening, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore made the decision to move on from offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Kirk Campbell. Campbell spent the last three seasons in Ann Arbor. He came in 2022 as an analyst before moving up to coach quarterbacks in 2023, before becoming the offensive coordinator in '24. But after a '24 season in which the Wolverines were 128th in total offense, Moore made the move to bring in someone else.
Campbell released his first statement his being relieved of his duties.
"The last three years in Ann Arbor have been nothing short of special. The University of Michigan is an amazing place and I'm forever grateful for the opportunity Coach Harbaugh gave me to work here.
-2023 National Champion
-2X Big Ten Champion
-3-0 vs Ohio State
-3-0 vs Michigan State
-Coached Brees-Griese QB of the Year (only one in Michigan history)
Thank you to the entire Michigan fan base. My wife, Lauren, and my daughters, Riley and Kinsley, will miss the many players that became family and calling this place home.
Forever, Go Blue!"
You can read the full statement from Coach Moore on the decision to move on from Campbell:
University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore announced Tuesday (Dec. 3) a change in leadership, relieving offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell of his coaching duties.
"After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction," said Moore. "This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors."
Tight ends coach Steve Casula will serve as the program's offensive coordinator on an interim basis. Moore will conduct a national search for a new offensive coordinator for the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
5 Michigan Football seniors the Wolverines need to pursue for another year of eligibility
Report: Michigan Football starting WR plans to enter transfer portal
Report: Michigan Football running back to hit the transfer portal
Report: Michigan Football to host a transfer portal offensive lineman