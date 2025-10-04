Michigan football commit to visit ACC school Saturday: Is a flip looming?
In the college football recruiting world, it is officially "flip season," where some recruits who are committed to programs are keeping their options open to make sure they do their due diligence during the fall ahead of signing day in December.
While the Wolverines will be hosting some flip targets themselves in Ann Arbor on Saturday during their game against Wisconsin in what is set to be a big recruiting weekend for the program, one of their current commits in the 2026 class, four-star EDGE Julian Walker, told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong that he will be visiting North Carolina on Saturday to see the Tar Heels take on Clemson.
"I’m looking forward to another opportunity to meet with Coach Belichick,” Walker told Rivals. “He’s one of the greatest coaches to ever do it.”
Walker has also visited South Carolina twice this fall, who has been perceived to be the biggest threat to the Wolverines in this recruitment, as Walker plays high school football at Dutch Fork in South Carolina.
With Walker keeping the door open in his recruitment, is a flip imminent? While it may seem like Michigan is losing momentum to retain him, the edge rusher does have plans to visit Ann Arbor for the Ohio State game on Thanksgiving weekend. If all goes to plan, the Wolverines will have a chance to make a final impression on the Dutch Fork product, who has been committed to Sherrone Moore's program since July.
Walker ranks as the 120th-best prospect in the nation, the No. 18 edge rusher and the No. 3 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.