Michigan HC Explains Why True Freshman Quarterback Bryce Underwood is Starting
On Monday, the news became official that true freshman Bryce Underwood had been named the starting quarterback for Michigan entering the 2025 season. It's no small achievement for the 18-year-old, who will become only the fourth true freshman in the program's lengthy history to start a season opener under center for the Wolverines.
In announcing the news to reporters, head coach Sherrone Moore explained his thinking behind the decision. He praised Underwood for seizing the opportunity but also attempted to set expectations accordingly for the young QB.
"Bryce Underwood will be our starting quarterback, I'll confirm that," Moore said to assembled media on Monday. "He's earned the opportunity and it was not given to him. All the other quarterbacks had a really good camp as well... Bryce took the necessary steps and really took the position, took ownership of his abilities and took ownership of the team and became a leader on the team and a guy that guys look to. Just did the things the right way. Used his skill and never tried to do too much.
"For a young guy, very mature, beyond his years and he's still only 18 years old. He's going to make mistakes, but that's what we're here for. Coaches and players, we're all going to support him as he goes on this journey and we go on this journey together. But he's earned that job."
Underwood was ranked the top recruit of the 2025 class so the hype around his college football debut was always going to be through the roof. The fact that he won the job right out of the gates will only add to the excitement. The 14th-ranked Wolverines will be relying on him heavily no matter what to help win games in an increasingly difficult Big 10.
The Big House will be absolutely rocking when Underwood takes the field for Michigan on Saturday against New Mexico.