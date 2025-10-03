3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Wisconsin
No. 20 Michigan football (3-1) returns to action off its bye week when the Wolverines take on the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2), who are also coming off a bye, on Saturday at Noon at the Big House.
The Wolverines seem to be trending in the right direction after a 30-27 victory at Nebraska on Sept. 20, while the Badgers are in a bit of a tailspin coming off two-straight losses, first to Alabama, then to Maryland in a surprising 27-3 home defeat to the Terrapins.
Here are three matchups to watch going into the contest.
Wisconsin's front 7 vs. Michigan's offensive line
In 2024, the Badgers were not great at getting into their opponents' backfield on a consistent basis while only coming up with 17 sacks for the entire season.
This year, while Wisconsin hasn't had a dominant pass rush by any means, the unit is much better in that regard, having come away with 10 sacks through four games and ranking 35th in the nation in sack percentage on their opponents' drop backs.
Linebacker Christian Alliegro tied for the team lead with three sacks all of last season, and this year he has already record two sacks through four games to go along with 19 total tackles. Linebacker Mason Reiger has also shown a knack for getting to opposing QBs with two sacks of his own, meaning Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, QB Bryce Underwood and the Wolverine offensive line needs to be aware of crashing and blitzing linebackers in drop back situations.
Conversely to Michigan's last opponent, Wisconsin's front has been very good against the run through four games, allowing just 2.1 yards per carry, which ranks fourth-best in college football. For the Wolverines to have success on the ground with Jordan Marshall, Justice Haynes and Underwood, it will take a level of patience and a high level of execution against a defensive line that features 299-pounderJay'Viar Suggs, a transfer from LSU.
Being able to control the line of scrimmage against the Badgers in the same way the Wolverines did against the Huskers will be a tougher ask against a bigger Wisconsin defensive front, but its' certainly a matchup Michigan needs to win to move the ball down the field consistently.
Wisconsin's secondary vs. Bryce Underwood
The better part of the Badgers' defense has been against the run by far as the secondary has really struggled against the pass so far this season. The 13 yards per completion the Badgers give up ranks 111th in the nation.
Wisconsin lost some key pieces to its secondary after the 2024 season in tackling machine safety Hunter Wohler, who was drafted by the Colts, along with cornerback Xavier Lucas, who transferred to Miami.
The Badgers are still working on being a cohesive unit while trying to replace those departures, and that has shown on Saturdays in 2025. It will be interesting to see whether Wisconsin's defense still forces Underwood and Michigan's receivers to make plays in man coverage, or whether the Badgers will play it safer in the passing game and guard against the big play.
Either way, if Michigan's offensive line gives Underwood time to throw on a consistent basis, opportunities should come open against this Wisconsin secondary.
With that being said, the Badgers aren't absent of talent in the back end as cornerback Ricardo Hallman came up with seven interceptions two seasons ago, showing he is capable.
Wink Martindale vs. the Wisconsin QBs
Starting QB Billy Edwards Jr. is officially questionable coming into Saturday's game, but signs are pointing toward backup Danny O'Neil getting another start as Edwards deals with an injury.
Stasitically, Wisconsin has not been good by any strech of the imagination on the offensive side of the ball in 2025. O'Neil has completed over 70% of his passes, but has thrown five interceptions and has been sacked 13 times on just 85 pass attempts.
Assumingly, the Badgers are likely to try to play conservatively on the offensive side against a Wolverine defense that should outmatch them. If that's the case, look for Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale to dial up different pressure packages and coverages that could force O'Neil into turning the ball over at opportune times.
The last thing head coach Luke Fickell wants for his team is to give the Wolverines' offense a short field in a game where his offense is likely to struggle, and Martindale and the Michigan defense will be doing everything they can to make short fields for Underwood and company.