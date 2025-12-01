Can Michigan football hold onto prized EDGE rusher ahead of Signing Day?
Michigan football has already gotten some good news out of a weekend where the program hosted a slew of top prospects across the nation in Ann Arbor for The Game.
On Sunday morning, four-star cornerback Jamarion Vincent announced his commitment to the Wolverines while flipping his pledge from Baylor after a visit to the Big House. Then, later in the day, Michigan secured a commitment for its 2027 class with in-state target and four-star defensive end Recarder Kitchen pledging to the Wolverines.
Now, two days before the early Signing Day on Dec. 3, it sounds like Sherrone Moore's program could have more good news on the way, according to a report from Rivals' Steve Wilftong.
Michigan reportedly in good position to keep current commit despite push from SEC school
Four-star EDGE commit Julian Walker, who pledged to the Wolverines back in the summer, was in Ann Arbor on Sunday with his mother, according to Wilftong's report. A source told Wilftong that the trip for Walker went "very well" and that Walker told Moore and the staff he was ready to sign with Michigan.
That's welcoming news for Wolverine fans as Walker's home state school, South Carolina, has hosted Walker several times this year and has been making a strong push in his recruitment.
Wolverines closing in on offensive lineman committed to ACC school
Class of 2026 Virginia Tech offensive line commit Adrian Hamilton was on campus to take in The Game. According to Wiltfong's report, that recruitment continues to trend in the right direction for the Wolverines but is "not done yet."
The Hokies recently hired former Penn State coach James Franklin to head the program, giving Hamilton's decision another added dynamic as Signing Day approaches.
Tennessee expected to hold on to commit despite push from Michigan
Four-star class of 2026 ATH Salesi Moa was another Michigan flip target who was in Ann Arbor over the weekend.
However, despite the visit going well and Moa developing a strong relationship with defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, Wiltfong reported that he will stick with his verbal commitment to Tennessee. Moa has been committed to the Volunteers since late July.
Michigan's 2026 class of 27 verbal commitments ranks as the 12th-best in the nation, according to the Rivals Team Industry Rankings.