BREAKING: Michigan flips Pitt. commit, teammate of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Elijah Dotson has Flipped his Commitment from Pitt to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 180 CB from Detroit, MI had been Committed to the Panthers since May



“I’m home, Go Blue man!!”https://t.co/j8VKe0qCRa pic.twitter.com/bRhlqHtjGn