BREAKING: Michigan flips Pitt. commit, teammate of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood
Michigan continued its flip season after landing four-star athlete Elijah Dotson who was a Pittsburgh Panther commit. Dotson can play either safety or wide receiver at the next level, but he's one of the better players in the cycle and Michigan finally was able to land him.
Dotson, a Detroit (MI) Belleville prospect, is the high school teammate of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Dotson has been to Michigan eight times for a visit and was in Ann Arbor on back-to-back weekends to see the Wolverines play Michigan State and Oregon. According to the Composite rankings, Dotson is the 304th-ranked recruit in the 2025 cycle.
Whether Dotson plays receiver or defensive back at Michigan is to be determined, but Dotson has a chance to make an impact right away. He has good size at 6-foot-1 and since he ran track, Dotson has pretty good speed.
Dotson held some notable offers from programs such as Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Auburn, among others.
Here is 247Sports' Allen Trieu's scouting evaluation of Dotson:
Has played safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school. Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Receiver background helps in his ball skills. Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays.
The Wolverines have already flipped former Georgia commit Shamari Earls, Cincinnati commit Benny Patterson, and NC State commit Jamar Browder.
