Michigan's former 4-star commit hits transfer portal, is a reunion on the table?
Elias Rudolph became one of the highest rated commitments in Michigan's 2024 recruiting class when he committed to the Wolverines on July 3, 2023. But after just one month as part of that class, Rudolph - an Ohio native - flipped his commitment to Miami. He would end up redshirting during his freshman season with the Hurricanes, making an appearance in just three games. After one season in Miami, the former four-star edge rusher is once again looking for a new home.
Although Michigan isn't starved for talent at edge rusher, it's certainly possible that head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff could target the former U-M commit.
Here's a closer look at his bio as a recruit, courtesy of MiamiHurricanes.com:
- One of nation’s top-ranked edge players - Consensus four-star prospect ranked No. 333 overall player in 247Sports
- Composite Rankings - Ranked No. 27 edge and No. 13 player in state of Ohio by 247Sports Composite…Rated No. 382 player nationwide and No. 33 edge by On3
- Member of ESPN300, checking in as No. 274 player in nation
- Tabbed two-time first-team All-Ohio selection
- Named Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2022
- Totaled 87 tackles and 17.5 sacks as junior
- Chose Miami over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State, among others.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings lands top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
Notre Dame has a 'slight edge' over a top Michigan football target
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7