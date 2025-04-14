Notre Dame has a 'slight edge' over a top Michigan football target
Forney (TX) four-star running back Javian Osborne is down to Michigan and Notre Dame, and he is set to commit to one of the schools on May 3. Osborne is the 83rd-ranked prospect in the country and he's the No. 6 running back in the country, per the Composite.
The 5-10, 195-pound back was long viewed as either a Texas or Michigan commit, but in recent months, Marcus Freeman has come on strong to land the coveted running back. While Osborne likes Michigan and running backs coach Tony Alford, Osborne recently told On3's Josh Newburg that Notre Dame has a slight lead over the Wolverines.
"Yeah, it’s a little tough because these are both very good colleges," Osborne said. "They have very good academics. I gave Notre Dame a slight edge because of what they presented from the football aspect, school, everything.
"I gave them a slight edge because I felt a different type of feeling there. But Michigan, don’t get me wrong, I love Michigan. Michigan is still like — it’s like a 1A, 1B type of deal. They’re just right there apart. So it’s not like a big difference. Choosing from two big blue bloods of college football will be hard."
The Wolverines will get one final chance to impress Osborne. He canceled all of his visits, but was in South Bend this past weekend and will be in Ann Arbor this upcoming weekend for Michigan's Spring Game. Osborne said he was a Michigan fan growing up and remembers seeing Jabrill Peppers playing for the Wolverines. He said he loves Michigan's run style and has always liked that about Michigan.
"It wouldn’t be surprising because, growing up in 2016, I was 10 years old. That’s when I started watching Michigan football. That’s when Jabrill Peppers was playing at Michigan.
"I was a big fan of Michigan. I loved Michigan, the tradition. And I especially liked watching ‘The Game,’ where they played Ohio State. It was definitely like, ‘Wow. I want to play college football. I love Michigan. They just definitely possess something that’s big time.
"Notre Dame, growing up, I watched them a little bit, but not as much as Michigan. When I’m getting older, you see Notre Dame picture now. My 10-year-old self, I wouldn’t be surprised that Michigan is in the final two. Growing up watching Michigan, I love Michigan football. I love how they run the ball. Me playing running back. It’s just a different feeling."
Osborne plans on being a vocal leader of whichever school he commits to, but Michigan has some work to do if it wants to land Osborne. The Wolverines have had some dominant running backs walk through Ann Arbor, and Osborne could be the next in line if he would come to Michigan.
