Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings land top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate
Michigan football running back Kalel Mullings is a projected Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that's not stopping teams from hosting him on first-round visits. According to Ian Rapoport with NFL Network, the Minnesota Vikings recently brought the Wolverines' running back in on a top-30 visit.
Mullings came to Michigan back in 2020 as a linebacker before moving to running back in 2022. He sat behind both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards before shining for Michigan in 2024 as its lead back. Despite having Edwards on the roster, Mullings ran for a team-high 948 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Mullings' shining moment came in Week 4 at home against USC. The graduate back rushed for 159 yards and two scores -- including the game-winning touchdown against the Trojans. He also ran for 116 yards and one score on 32 carries against Ohio State during a shocking Michigan victory as a three-touchdown underdog.
The Vikings would be an interesting destination for a few different reasons. Not only is Minnesota deep at running back -- it has Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason -- but the Vikings will be starting Mullings' former teammate, J.J. McCarthy, this season at quarterback. McCarthy and Mullings have a pre-existing relationship from Ann Arbor.
Mullings would be the No. 3 back on the roster if he went to Minnesota, but with how injury-prone both Jones and Mason have been, Mullings could see some action in Year 1 as a rookie. Whoever picks Mullings, they will get a back who can run in between the tackles and someone who won't go down on first contact.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
Notre Dame has a 'slight edge' over a top Michigan football target
Report: Michigan football to be 'buyers' in the spring transfer portal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7