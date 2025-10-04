Michigan football gains huge addition to recruiting visitors list for Wisconsin game
When No. 20 Michigan football returns home on Saturday to face Wisconsin at the Big House, there will be no shortage of big time prospects on campus in what is setting up to be a huge recruiting weekend in Ann Arbor.
On Friday, 247 Sports' Allen Trieu reported that Michigan would be adding to its list of visitors as class of 2028 EDGE Kameron McGee from Chicago Brother Rice is set to be on campus in what is slated to be his first documented visit to Ann Arbor.
McGee, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, is the No. 10 recruit in his class, the No. 2 edge rusher and the top prospect in the state of Illinois. Although it is still very early in his recruitment, it will be important for defensive line coach Lou Esposito and the Wolverine staff to begin to build an early relationship with McGee, especially when considering the limited contact recruits can have with coaches this early in their recruiting processes.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound prospect will be one to keep an eye on as time plays out as it will be interesting to see whether the Wolverines can stay in the mix to land him.