Wolverine Digest

Michigan football gains huge addition to recruiting visitors list for Wisconsin game

Wolverines are set to host several big-time prospects against the Badgers

Seth Berry

Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) tries to tackle Central Michigan running back Trey Cornist (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.
Michigan defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny (26) tries to tackle Central Michigan running back Trey Cornist (6) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

When No. 20 Michigan football returns home on Saturday to face Wisconsin at the Big House, there will be no shortage of big time prospects on campus in what is setting up to be a huge recruiting weekend in Ann Arbor.

On Friday, 247 Sports' Allen Trieu reported that Michigan would be adding to its list of visitors as class of 2028 EDGE Kameron McGee from Chicago Brother Rice is set to be on campus in what is slated to be his first documented visit to Ann Arbor.

McGee, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, is the No. 10 recruit in his class, the No. 2 edge rusher and the top prospect in the state of Illinois. Although it is still very early in his recruitment, it will be important for defensive line coach Lou Esposito and the Wolverine staff to begin to build an early relationship with McGee, especially when considering the limited contact recruits can have with coaches this early in their recruiting processes.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound prospect will be one to keep an eye on as time plays out as it will be interesting to see whether the Wolverines can stay in the mix to land him.

TJ Guy
Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines edge TJ Guy (4) celebrates a fumble recovery in the first half against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

More from Michigan on SI

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.

Home/Recruiting