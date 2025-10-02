3 reasons why Michigan football is set up for big recruiting weekend for Wisconsin game
With Michigan football not having any marquee home matchups on the schedule in the early part of the season, although the Wolverines have hosted some key prospects, there hasn't been a huge recruiting weekend in Ann Arbor during the season up to this point.
On Saturday, that will change when the No. 20 Wolverines host the Wisconsin Badgers at the Big House for a Noon EST kickoff. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, the Wolverines will be welcoming in several blue-chip prospects as Michigan tries to make an impression during the Maize Out.
Here are three reasons why this weekend could turn out to be enormous for the trajectory of the Wolverines on the recruiting trail in the months to come.
Several commits returning to campus
Any time a program can get a slew of commits on campus in a given weekend, that's a big win in itself. These are all players who were convinced by head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff that Ann Arbor was the right place for them to continue their football futures.
With that being the case, the commits are often times the biggest advocates for the program in helping get other talented prospects to join, as they want to set themselves up well for their college futures by making sure they have elite talent around them during their time with the Maize and Blue.
According to Wiltfong, class of 2026 commits Savion Hiter, Titan Davis, Travis Johnson, Andre Clarke, Alister Vallejo, Markel Dabney and Jonathan Brown will be in Ann Arbor this weekend. Two of the Wolverines' 2027 commits, Peter Bourque and Louis Esposito, will also be at Michigan.
In theory, some of the 2026 commits could play a big influence in trying to convince some of Michigan's flip targets on campus this weekend to become a Wolverine. For the 2027 class, Bourque being in Ann Arbor is particularly important considering Michigan is expected to be hosting several highly rated 2027 pass catchers, including one of the Wolverines' top in-state targets Dakota Guerrant, along with fellow Michiganders Anthony Cartwright (TE) and Tre Britton (WR).
Undoubtedly, being a quarterback commit, Bourque can play a major role in building a connection with playmakers he may be throwing the ball to in the future. Whether those relationships come into form will be something to keep an eye on.
Michigan hosting flip targets
Michigan on SI has reported on Michigan State linebacker commit Braylon Hodge being a flip target for the Wolverines after Michigan offered him earlier in September. Now, Hodge is taking his interest to the next level by taking an official visit for the Wisconsin game this Saturday to get a further look at the Wolverines.
Oregon, Missouri and Texas are also firmly in play for Hodge, so the Wolverines will have to make a good impression this weekend while also trying to fend off those schools and the in-state Spartans. Hodge is set to see Michigan play twice on October as he has current plans to visit Michigan State in East Lansing for the battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy.
Wiltfong also reported Georgia linebacker commit Nick Abrams will be in Ann Arbor for a visit Saturday as well. The Wolverines came up just short when he initially committed to the Bulldogs, but he wants to take a second look at Moore's program to check out the game day environment this weekend. There is "optimism around Schembechler Hall they can flip" Abrams, Wiltfong wrote in his report.
Legacy recruit will be in the Big House
There has been a lot of buzz around the recruitment of safety Charles Woodson Jr. in the Ann Arbor circles since the Wolverines offered the son of the Michigan legend back in June.
Woodson Jr. will be on campus this weekend, along with his father as the elder Woodson is part of FOX's Big Noon kickoff crew. Surely, Woodson Jr. will feel the love when he is in Ann Arbor over the weekend.
It would be a surprise if Woodson Jr. chose to play anywhere but Michigan, and with that being the case, it wouldn't be surprise if a commitment came at any point in time. Even if a commitment isn't imminent, Woodson Jr. being on campus is going to generate a lot of buzz from the Michigan faithful either way.