Joel Klatt Picks Michigan Football to Beat Penn State — But Another Key Could Decide Its Fate

Both Michigan and Penn State are in a must-win situation. While the Nittany Lions are 3-3, losing three games in a row, Michigan, statistically, still holds its own fate. You don't have to believe that, but it's true. The Wolverines have not been eliminated from a College Football Player berth, and while it's likely far too late for Michigan, the Wolverines used this past week to try and right the ship.

And it starts with playing Penn State. The Nittany Lions are reeling and face some injury concerns. Michigan is also facing some concerns on the offensive side of the ball, but when the Wolverines take the field on Saturday night, we would expect Michigan to be mostly healthy.

Since Penn State has one of the worst rushing defenses in college football — Michigan could use its top linemen out there to push the Nittany Lions around. But Joel Klatt is picking the Wolverines to win because of a different reason.

Dominant defense

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While both Michigan and Penn State have their flaw, the one certain thing about both teams — the Wolverines have an elite defense. Michigan, under Jay Hill, flies around and the Wolverines have the No. 3 ranked total defense in the country.

Michigan has playmakers on all four levels of the defense and Klatt questions how Penn State will be able to score points. Obviously, Michigan's offense can keep Penn State in the game if the Wolverines continue to turn the ball over, but if Michigan plays a clean game, it's going to be tough sledding for the Nittany Lions.

"Oh, guys, whoever loses this game, it's like yikes. Yikes," Klatt began. "That's why I think this is an interesting game, man. I worry about whoever loses this game. Anybody else?

"What is the best element of this game? Well, that's easy. It's Michigan's defense. And they're the best thing in this game by a wide margin. And because they've got the best unit in this game, they can try to build into points. Everyone's going to be watching this offense. And I get it. All eyes are on Jason Beck. All eyes are on Bryce Underwood. Let's not make the mistake of thinking that it's been terrible every single week. Have there weeks that it's been terrible? Yes.

"Meanwhile, Penn State's offense like they don't do anything. They don't have guys that can get open. I worry about how many points that they can score. So I know everyone's going to be worried about Michigan's offense, but the key of this game is that Michigan's defense is an elite defense.

"I'm gonna get take Michigan. Lowscoring game 20-13."

Michigan's defense can control the game, but the Wolverines' run game is the key

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Klatt is right on the money about Michigan's defense. Now, both of the Wolverines' starting edge rushers Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley are listed as 'Questionable' ahead of the game, which would be a touch concerning if they don't improve.

Daley has played like normal in the past couple of games, while Nichols barely played two weeks ago against Minnesota. Either way, you have to feel good about Michigan's chances of stopping the Nittany Lions.

However, the key is Michigan's run game. Northwestern sliced Penn State for over 400 yards a few weeks ago on the ground. The Wolverines have dominated the Nittany Lions on the ground in the past few matchups. If Michigan is ever going to get downhill and back to its old ways, this is the game to do so.

Michigan needs to get more out of Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter going forward and this would be a start to build some confidence.

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