5-Star Flip Target WR Dakota Guerrant Visiting Michigan Football — What Wolverines Need to Do

Harper Wood (MI) five-star WR Dakota Guerrant is reportedly in Ann Arbor for Michigan's big-time matchup against Oklahoma. The 5-star playmaker committed to Oregon back in the middle of June, right before he was supposed to take an official visit to the Wolverines.

Guerrant had been in Ann Arbor several times being so close, and the Wolverines' new-look coaching staff made an impressive push to get the No. 27-ranked prospect in the 2027 class to commit, but at the time, Guerrant trusted what the Ducks had to offer.

While Guerrant likely won't flip to Michigan anytime soon, there is clearly still interest from the 6'1", 195-pound playmaker. One big reason that he didn't commit to Michigan was that he needed to see the Wolverines prove they could pass the football and be able to develop him for the next level.

With Guerrant back in Ann Arbor, here's what Michigan needs to do against Oklahoma.

Show the Wolverines can pass

Michigan went right down the field on the first drive against Western Michigan, looking flawless. Those were the scripted drives, and after that, Underwood looked lost. He appeared to revert back to old habits; staring down his WRs and throwing off his back foot.

That can't happen again against Oklahoma if the Wolverines want to beat the Sooners, and impress in the passing game. While Underwood was at the center of last weekend, there were more issues than Underwood.

Jason Beck needs to get him comfortable early and utilize Underwood as he is supposed to be. Underwood needs to use his legs and extend plays.

Keep the crowd in the game

Michigan is hosting Oklahoma this season and the Wolverines have a maize-out going on for the crowd. It's a big game, yet after last weekend, the hype surrounding the game appears to have gone down.

Ticket pricing was crashing on the secondary markets ahead of the game, and fans don't seem as invested. But that's going to be up to Michigan to play the Sooners tight to keep the crowd in the game.

Guerrant will be in the Big House and he needs to enjoy his time and the environment will play a big key in that. If the fans are energized and the Wolverines are playing well, Guerrant is going to have a good time.

It will be a recruitment to continue to monitor as the season marches on.

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