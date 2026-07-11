Michigan Beats Utah, Washington for 4-Star OL Lincoln Mageo — Misses on Another Target

Michigan added its 21st commitment to its 2027 recruiting class on Saturday night. Four-star interior offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo spurned both Utah and Washington for Michigan.

The Wolverines have been after Mageo since Jim Harding came to Ann Arbor. Mageo had already built a connection with the Michigan staff from their days with the Utes. Kyle Whittingham's team had made Mageo a priority, and he had been on campus three different times since April.

"I think it would be cool to play for him especially because I know Spencer [Fano] and Caleb [Lomu] played for him right out of high school and seeing how they continued to develop into first round picks," Mageo told Michigan Wolverines on SI following his official visit.

"One of the things that stood out to me is the development part that gets you on the road to the next level but also the programs that are there to help you out if something happens during that process and your football career is over. They really showed me that they offer the best of both worlds academically and athletically."

Mageo's commitment gives the Wolverines four offensive linemen in the class. He will join offensive tackles Jakari Lipsey and Sidney Rouleau, along with fellow interior lineman Louis Esposito.

Scouting report on Mageo

Mageo commits to Michigan from Oceanside (CA) and is a 6'3", 285-pound lineman. According to 247Sports Composite, Mageo is the No. 369 player in the 2027 cycle, along with being the No. 19 interior lineman. Rivals itself is the highest on Mageo. He is ranked No. 242 on Rivals.

Mageo is on both the Navy All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl rosters. He has seen time at tackle during high school, but Mageo is projected to move inside when he gets to Ann Arbor. There is also a chance that he becomes a center before it's all said and done.

Went through last seasons film and put together a highlight that I feel does a better job at showing my versatility playing guard and tackle. Sr season loading..@adamgorney @BlairAngulo @BrandonHuffman @PGregorian @SWiltfong_ @GregBiggins @ErikRichardsUSA pic.twitter.com/dUbs0dOAZ4 — Lincoln Mageo 🇦🇸🇲🇽 4⭐️ (@lincoln_mageo) March 28, 2026

He is a physical player, who blocks well for the passing game. But his ability to drive linemen away in the run game is what sets Mageo apart. He excels at blocking for the run, and that will allow him to move inside to guard or center at Michigan.

Missed on a top defensive target

While there was good news for Michigan on Saturday, there was also some not so good news. But somewhat expected.

Michigan missed out on four-star defensive lineman Seth Tillman, who opted to commit to Clemson. The Tigers were the perceived leader, but after his official visit to Michigan, the Wolverines were right in the mix.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Seth Tillman has Committed to Clemson, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 280 DL chose the Tigers over South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan



He’s ranked as the No. 11 DL in the 2027 Rivals300 🐅https://t.co/6DXDqLjA9D pic.twitter.com/MJ7hHYFVIh — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 11, 2026

The Rock Hill (SC) native is ranked as the No. 127 player in the 2027 class. The defensive line is a position of need for Michigan and landing Tillman would've been massive for Kyle Whittingham's class. He told Michigan Wolverines on SI that the Wolverines were right in the mix, but the Tigers won in the end.