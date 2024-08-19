Michigan football is no longer in consideration for massive 5-star prospect
In recruiting, you win some and you lose some. When it comes to getting elite, five-star wide receivers, it hasn't been Michigan's mantra since Jim Harbaugh came to town and became a run-heavy offense. Donovan Peoples-Jones was the last five-star wide receiver to commit to the Wolverines and that was back in 2017.
It now appears Michigan is no longer in the running for 2025 five-star wide receiver, Jerome Myles. Blair Angulo, with 247Sports, revealed Myles' top five schools and he is down to Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, USC, and Utah.
There are both Crystal Ball predictions (247Sports) and Expert Predictions (On3) indicating the home state Utah Utes will land the major five-star talent. The 6-foot-2 speedster was recently in Ann Arbor for a visit and afterward, Michigan was thought of as a real threat to land Myles. The On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine now has Michigan listed with a less than 1% chance of getting the West Jordan (UT) Corner Canyon product.
Four-star Jacob Washington is currently the lone wide receiver in the '25 cycle for the Wolverines. Michigan recently lost three-star Phillip Wright to LSU, but the maize and blue are hoping to capitalize on high four-star Andrew Marsh at the end of the month. If Michigan can reel Marsh into the fold, the Wolverines will have two solid receivers in the class. Michigan will likely look for at least one more receiver to end the cycle.
