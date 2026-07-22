Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 7 Jake Guarnera Readies for All-Big Ten Season

We are inside the top-10 of our top 25 most important Michigan football players for the 2026 season. Coming in at No. 7 is center Jake Guarnera. He joins the list with fellow offensive linemen: Evan Link, Nate Efobi, and Andrew Sprague.

Let's dive into Guarnera's 2025 season, along with why he's so important for the Wolverines this upcoming season.

Guarnera's 2025 review

Jake Guarnera might enter 2026 as the Wolverines' starting center, but he didn't play the position a year ago. During his high school recruitment, Guarnera figured to become the Wolverines' premier center down the road, but he began his journey as Michigan's starting right guard, which he did for all but the first two games a year ago.

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Playing guard, Guarnera earned All-Big Ten honorable mention for his play as a first-year starter. According to Pro Football Focus, Guarnera allowed 13 total pressures and two sacks. Guarnera was the top run-blocking offensive lineman on the team last season, earning a 70.6 run-blocking grade.

As far as pass blocking, Guarnera had a 66.0 pass-blocking grade, which was the sixth-best grade among linemen on the Wolverines.

Why Guarnera is important for Michigan's 2026 success

Guarnera was Michigan's right guard last season, but he's making the switch to center this season. Guarnera will have extra protection beside him to help with pass blocking, while being the leader of the offensive line and paving the way for the rushing attack.

This past spring, Guarnera spoke about his transition to center and learning how to play the position from Greg Crippen a year ago.

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"Learning from Greg Crippen last year and then already being in college two years, I think the jump from one college playbook to another is a lot easier than high school to college. So being able to use what I learned from identifying defenses and things like that, and schemes that I've already ran, it's a lot easier for me to adjust to a new playbook with new guys and be able to bring some of those younger guys along."

Gaurnera will be asked to be the vocal leader of the offensive line, making shifts and calling the shots.

One prediction for Guarnera

It's quite possible that Guarnera is Michigan's best offensive lineman this season. Jim Harding comes over to coach the position and he is widely regarded as one of the top line coaches in all of college football.

The Wolverines have some concerns, but the offensive line is expected to be a strength of Michigan's team. If the offensive line is as good as expected, Guarnera is going to be a catalyst for it. Look for Guarnera to have another All-Big Ten season, with first-team upside.

See our full top 25 players: