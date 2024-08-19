WATCH: New Dr Pepper 'Fansville' commercial teases Michigan, Connor Stalions
Dr Pepper has been the official sponsor of college football going on 10 years. The soda company has released its season 7 promo video for 'Fansville'. The minute-long video talks about all the new things in college football. The video begins by stating the 12-team Playoff is about to begin.
Then it transitions to a fan being heartbroken that 'someone is stealing their signs' which pokes fun at Michigan's sign-stealing saga involving former Michigan staffer, Connor Stalions.
There are plenty of other references in the video. Texas' starting quarterback Quinn Ewers will be among the stars of Fansville -- he is the new Deputy. The commercial also shows fans playing a highly-anticipated video game, which is presummingly College Football 25. Fans are eagerly boarding the 'hype train' before it derails, etc.
You can watch the entire video below:
The sign-stealing scandal is an ongoing investigation for the University of Michigan. Stalions, who resigned from Michigan, is now a defensive coordinator in the high school ranks. He is set to have a documentary on Netflix releasing on August 27 potentially sharing his side of the story.
The NCAA has yet to hand Michigan an official Notice of Allegations letter but that's expected to be handed down anytime now. The Wolverines then have time to respond and this could go on for another year before we know any official punishment facing Michigan.
Former coach Jim Harbaugh has been handed a four-year show cause including a one-year suspension if he chose to return to college football. But being in the NFL, it's a slim to none chance Harbaugh ever returns to college football.
