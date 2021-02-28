Top Michigan Football Target Set To Announce Decision Today

Thousands of college football fans from three schools will be refreshing their newsfeeds to see if they've landed one of the top recruits of the 2022 class.

It’s decision day for one of Michigan Football’s top targets in the 2022 class.

Will Johnson, the No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Michigan, is set to announce his college decision today at 3:00 pm EST - deciding between Michigan, USC and Ohio State. Not only is the Grosse Pointe South product considered to be the top prospect in the state of Michigan, he’s also considered to be one of the top cornerbacks in the nation. At 6-3, 190 pounds, Johnson provides a unique combination of size and skill-set that is hard to find.

While USC and Ohio State certainly provide enticing options for Johnson, Michigan offers a unique connection that is unmatched. In addition to the luxury of being able to remain close to home and within his home state, Johnson’s father - Deon Johnson - played cornerback for the Michigan Wolverines from 1990-94. Those two things alone would seem to give Michigan a leg up on the competition, but the new-look coaching staff in Ann Arbor also seems to have had a positive impact on Johnson - particularly new co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist.

"Obviously it’s home," Johnson said. "They got this new DB coach that I really like. Coach Linguist is definitely a great recruiter. He was very passionate. He’s letting me know that I’m his top priority, especially being from Michigan. He wants me to come in and help him put the program back where it should be”.

"Honestly, I probably was going to commit [within the last couple of weeks] if I didn’t like who Michigan hired so now I’m going to wait it out. Right now I really don’t know when I might commit. Whenever it feels right; let everything play itself out."

With Michigan's new coaching staff fully in place, it seems as though Johnson has finally seen enough from all three schools to be confident in making a decision.