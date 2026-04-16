Michigan Football Makes Top 4 for Elite Class of 2027 Wide Receiver

Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago is down to four schools, with Michigan football making the cut, according to a report from Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Quentin Burrell is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 WR from Chicago, IL is ranked as a Top 80 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/gGPgTDg0eM pic.twitter.com/HiQfFXOE3P — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2026

Michigan will battle it out with Notre Dame, Missouri and Arizona State to try to land the No. 81 overall player in the class, the No. 16 receiver and the 7th-ranked player in the state of Illinois, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Burrell stands at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, according to his Rivals profile. He holds over 35 offers from schools across the country.

Michigan's chances with Burrell

The Wolverines will have to knock off the Fighting Irish to win this recruitment. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Notre Dame is the clear favorite to land the home-state prospect.

Burrell had an offer from the prior Michigan staff, but it's a good sign that new receivers coach Micah Simon is moving the needle and allowing the Wolverines to position themselves to land top recruits, even if Burrell does choose to go elsewhere.

How Michigan's receivers perform on the field in 2026 and how they are utilized will also likely play a big role on whether the Wolverines can ascend on the recruiting trail at the position group.

With a strong corps of wideouts this season and a strong 2026 class who are currently going through spring practices, Michigan could position itself as a destination for receivers if they stand out on the field this fall.

Michigan football tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, left, and wide receivers coach Micah Simon looks on during football head coach Kyle Whittingham’s introduction during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images