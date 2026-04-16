Michigan Football Makes Top 4 for Elite Class of 2027 Wide Receiver
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Class of 2027 four-star wide receiver from Mount Carmel High School in Chicago is down to four schools, with Michigan football making the cut, according to a report from Rivals' Hayes Fawcett.
Michigan will battle it out with Notre Dame, Missouri and Arizona State to try to land the No. 81 overall player in the class, the No. 16 receiver and the 7th-ranked player in the state of Illinois, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Burrell stands at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, according to his Rivals profile. He holds over 35 offers from schools across the country.
Michigan's chances with Burrell
The Wolverines will have to knock off the Fighting Irish to win this recruitment. According to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Notre Dame is the clear favorite to land the home-state prospect.
Burrell had an offer from the prior Michigan staff, but it's a good sign that new receivers coach Micah Simon is moving the needle and allowing the Wolverines to position themselves to land top recruits, even if Burrell does choose to go elsewhere.
How Michigan's receivers perform on the field in 2026 and how they are utilized will also likely play a big role on whether the Wolverines can ascend on the recruiting trail at the position group.
With a strong corps of wideouts this season and a strong 2026 class who are currently going through spring practices, Michigan could position itself as a destination for receivers if they stand out on the field this fall.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14