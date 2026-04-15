Jeremiyah Love NFL Draft Odds: Titans, Commanders Favored to Take Notre Dame Running Back

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and DraftKings Sportsbook has released plenty of bets for us to dive into.

NFL Draft odds aren't just for placing a few bets. They also offer us some insight into the likelihood of certain things happening. One of the most interesting things to keep an eye on as we approach the opening round is where Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love will be selected.

There's no question about Love's talent. He's a Heisman Trophy finalist, racking up 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in the 2025-26 season. The question comes in about whether or not a team with a top pick thinks a running back can present enough value to be one of the first picks in the draft.

The value of the running back position has been a hotly debated topic over the past few years, but we're starting to see teams get back to the run game, increasing the value of backs. We didn't see a running back selected in the top 20 between 2019 and 2023, but Bijan Robinson broke that trend in 2023, being selected No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Ashton Jeanty was an even higher pick last year, being selected No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Does Love warrant a top 10 pick? Let's find out what the betting market thinks.

When Will Jeremiyah Love be Drafted?

OVER 5.5 (+125)

UNDER 5.5 (-165)

Not only does the betting market think Love will be a top 10 pick, but the odds indicate there's a strong chance he'll be a top five selection. At -165 odds, he has an implied probability of 62.26% of being a top-five pick.

The last running back to be a top-five pick was Saquon Barkley, who was taken No. 2 overall by the New York Giants in 2018.

What Team Will Draft Jeremiyah Love?

Titans +100

Commanders +250

Giants +550

Cardinals +750

Vikings +1000

Jets +1400

Cowboys +1500

Bengals +1800

Rams +2000

Bears +2000

Ravens +2000

Steelers +2800

Chiefs +3500

Saints +4000

Browns +4500

Panthers +5500

The Titans are +100 favorites to select the Notre Dame running back, an implied probability of 50%. The Titans have their hopeful quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, so they may opt to now select their running back of the future.

The Titans currently hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, so if they do take him with their top pick, the UNDER 5.5 draft position bet would cash at -165. The Cardinals and Giants also have a top-five pick, and are also in the running for drafting the Heisman finalist.

If he falls to the Washington Commanders at No. 7, expect them to grab Love. I'd be surprised if he falls any further.

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