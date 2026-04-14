Michigan Football Reportedly a Top 3 School for Elite 2027 Cornerback

Michigan football looks to be in a good position for potentially land a four-star class of 2027 cornerback ahead of his official visit in June.

According to a report from The Wolverine's Ethan McDowell, Michigan "sits comfortably" in the top three of four-star cornerback Darius Johnson's (Riverside, Calif.) recruitment.

Johnson, according to McDowell's report, will take an official to Michigan on June 19, along with other OVs to California (May 28), Kansas (June 6), and Oregon (June 12).

Alongside Michigan in Johnson's top three are Oregon and California, McDowell's report stated.

INTEL: Michigan is absolutely a Top 3 school for Rivals300 CB Darius Johnson. The Wolverines are battling for the clear No. 1 spot.



Updates from the road: https://t.co/hHGI2UJkgg



Join for 50% off: https://t.co/vUV2442UVU pic.twitter.com/NbgSbEK9lX — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) April 13, 2026

"The Wolverines’ combination of high-level football and academics is something that really appeals to the blue-chip cornerback and his family. His recent trip to campus went really well. Michigan’s staff has known the Johnson family for a while," McDowell wrote. "Kyle Whittingham even recruited Darius’ older brother who now plays for Oklahoma."

McDowell also reported that Johnson's multi-day trip to Ann Arbor in March set the tone for him to strengthen his connections at Michigan, including his relationship with cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford, who Johnson is very close with.

Johnson's outlook and Michigan'c chances of landing him

In past circumstances, it would typically be an uphill battle for the Wolverines to land a recruit from the West Coast, even though Michigan has traditionally recruited from coast-to-coast and land players from across the country.

However, this new era of Michigan football includes Whittingham and a staff filled with West Coast ties, putting the Maize and Blue in a better position than ever to be able to land guys on that side of the country given relationships that have already been built, plus the Wolverines' resources and overall appeal as a program.

According to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines are sitting at the favorite to land the 6-foot-1, 155-pounder.