Michigan Football Makes Top 7 For Elite Safety From California

Four-star safety from Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) Pole Moala has named his top seven schools, with the Michigan Wolverines making the cut.

Moala, according to a report from Ethan McDowell of On3's The Wolverine, visited campus earlier in the week for a few days with his family.

The California prospect is arguably the program's top target at safety for the class of 2027 as the Wolverines reportedly sit in a strong position ahead of his June 19 official visit.

"It was great!!” Moala said to The Wolverine about the visit to Michigan. “Couldn’t be more grateful for the entire Michigan staff for the hospitality! I can definitely see myself coming back.”

Moala also told The Wolverine that Michigan is a top two school for him as he also visited Ole Miss later in the week.

Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham waves at the crowd as he is being introduced on the floor during the first half between Michigan and USC at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is the No. 167 overall prospect, the No. 18 safety and the No. 12 player in the state of California in the class of 2027, according to Rivals.

Moala's scouting report

Director of Scouting at 247 Sports, Andrew Ivins, views Moala as a potential multi-year Power Four starter with NFL upside.

Ivins full evaluation of Moala on his 247 profile reads:

-Versatile defensive back with the ideal blend of athleticism and physicality.

-Moved from the class of 2028 to the class of 2027 where he’s age appropriate after a stellar 2025 campaign.-Projects best as a free safety that can clean up mistakes, but has the hip fluidity and cover talent to potentially hang at cornerback.

-Strikes in the alley and runs his feet through contact.

-Active eyes frequently has him beating the football to the catch point.

-Commits to angles, but can get caught over-pursing.

-Likely to eventually carry 200 pounds on a frame that’s believed to be hovering right around 5-foot-11.5, 185 pounds.

-Should be viewed as a potential multi-year starter in a Power Four secondary with NFL upside given the ball production and competitive temperament.

The Wolverines have clearly made the safety position a priority during this recruiting cycle, with Darell Mattison and Maxwell Miles already committing under the watch of head coach Kyle Whittingham.

If Michigan can seal the deal with Moala, that would be another step in the right direction in helping bolster the secondary in Whittingham's first full class as head coach of the Wolverines.

Michigan currently has five players committed in its class of 2027 up to this point.