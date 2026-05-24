2027 4-Star TE Colt Lumpris Details Why He Flipped From Alabama to Michigan Football

The month of May has been very kind to Michigan and the Wolverines continued to capitalize on the recruiting trail on Saturday evening when the Maize and Blue landed yet another commitment. Adding the 15th member to its 2027 class, Michigan flipped Alabama tight end Colt Lumpris.

Lumpris, who is from Lawrenceville (NJ), was committed to the Crimson Tide since Dec. 9 of 2025, and opted to pledge to Kyle Whittingham's staff on Saturday.

Once Whittingham took the job and added his brother, Freddie, as the tight ends coach, the new staff officially re-offered Lumpris back in early Feb. and both Whittingham's continued to build a relationship with the highly-touted tight end.

"Just staying in contact with coach both Whitts and talking to them (was important)," Lumpris told 247Sports. "They continued to stick with the same thing they told me originally. They were men of their words."

But it's not just the staff that allowed Lumpris to feel comfortable enough to flip schools. The No. 268 prospect in the nation, per Rivals' Industrial Rankings, also noted how big he is into academics and the family environment he feels in Ann Arbor. The coaching staff has a plan for Lumpris and he is excited to see it come to fruition.

"Everything really ties together between the development factor, academics the plan they have and what they see me here," Lumpris said.

How Lumpris fits into Jason Beck's offense

Michigan took just one tight end in the 2026 cycle, being Mason Bonner, who is a hybrid-type. And Lumpris fits the hybrid billing. Standing nearly 6'7" and 240-pounds, Lumpris can line up just about anywhere, and doesn't view himself as just an in-line player.

"I've always been more into the hybrid type," he said. "Just being able to run more routes as opposed to being a true in-line type of guy."

Another day, another head tap catch for 4-star Alabama TE commit Colt Lumpris 🔥 @coltlumpris



He’s been on fire at Flight School. SC Next 300 prospect backing up his ranking #UANext pic.twitter.com/hLYIHLyEQ7 — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) May 17, 2026

Lumpris was used a lot in the slot in high school, during his junior season, and fans have seen what Beck did with JJ Buchanan. The former Utah star went to the Utes as an athlete, being able to play either tight end or wide receiver, and Beck utilized him all over the field.

Fans are going to see this staff recruit more hybrid tight ends than the traditional tight end that Michigan fans were used to seeing. Beck likes to play with a lot of playmakers on the field, and with every player having a route — Michigan will need guys who can go out and make plays every down.