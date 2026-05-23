4-Star DB Tavares Harrington Commits to Michigan: What it Means for Wolverines 2027 Class

Michigan added another prospect to its 2027 recruiting class on Friday night after four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington announced his commitment to the Maize and Blue over rival Notre Dame and SEC power Alabama.

Harrington is a 6'3", 180-pound defensive back out of Chicago (IL) Mount Carmel. He is the teammate of fellow Michigan commit, WR Quentin Burrell, and the high school duo will remain on the same team in college, heading to Ann Arbor.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Tavares Harrington has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 180 S from Chicago, IL chose the Wolverines over Ole Miss, Auburn, and Alabama



“Ann Arbor, Illinois”https://t.co/C2BqkK3rk5 pic.twitter.com/NdQGuLZUkm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 23, 2026

He is the No. 124 ranked player in the 2027 cycle, per Rivals' Industrial Rankings. Harrington is also the No. 8 ranked safety in the country. ESPN is higher on the Mount Carmel prospect, ranking him as the No. 102 player overall in the 2027 class.

Michigan has been on a heater in the month of May, adding several commitments to its 2027 class. Harrington is the ninth player to commit to Kyle Whittingham's class this month. He follows four-star cornerback Darius Johnson and three-star athlete Lundon Hampton.

What Michigan is getting with Harrington

Depending on which recruiting service you look at, Harrington is either slated to play at safety or corner in college. When you turn on the tape, Harrington appears to have above-average speed and is a sure-tackler in the open field. Depending on how he matures physically, defensive coordinator Jay Hill could play Harrington in a variety of roles.

Week 1-14 Junior Season

8A State champs💍

CCL Blue Champions

#1 Team In Illinois

CCL 1st Team All Conference

4 Peat!!

3 INT

6 TFL

50 Tck

9 Pbu

1 sack

1 FR

1 TD

1 Blocked FG



back in the lab working for 5!!https://t.co/S3yGI2CUrn — Tavares Harrington | 4⭐️ DB (@TavaresHarr) December 8, 2025

"Great size and length. Comes from a very good high school program with experience in high level 7-on-7 also," Rivals' Allen Trieu said. "Shows body control and plays the ball well in the air because of size as well as body control. Does a great job of play recognition. Gets the jumps on screens and short routes, closes quickly and is a good tackler at corner"

Michigan made a strong effort to land versatile defensive backs

Harrington is now the fourth addition to Michigan's secondary in the 2027 class. He joins Darius Johnson, Charles Woodson Jr., and Maxwell Miles in the group. The Wolverines are set to lose veterans Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden, and Rod Moore following the 2026 season, and Michigan made an effort to add some versatility.

Johnson is projected as a corner at the next level, but both Harrington and Miles could play either position. Woodson Jr. is projected to play safety, but the 5'10" prospect could see some time at nickel, as well.

Michigan could still target some more members from the secondary with it being a high position of need.