Michigan Football Picks Up Two More Commitments
Sherrone Moore and his coaching staff are on a heater right now after hosting several big time targets over the weekend and two more of them have pledged to the Wolverines taking the total to seven over the past two weeks.
Earlier today, Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw wide receiver Jacob Washington picked the Wolverines over programs like Baylor, Missouri, Ole Miss and Penn State.
The 6-3, 180-pounder is considered a four-star prospect by the 247 Composite and is billed as a smooth athlete who also excels on the track and the basketball court.
Then, at about 4 pm, athletic linebacker Chase Taylor, out of Stockbridge (Ga.) High also pledged to the Wolverines after spending the weekend in Ann Arbor.
The 6-3, 201-pounder has nearly 30 offers to his name and picked Michigan over Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee and USC among others. As a junior, Taylor finished his junior season with 73 tackles (six for loss), six sacks and three forced fumbles. With his current build, Taylor really shines as a sideline-to-sideline pursuit backer. He can really run and also shows some natural abilities in coverage. It'll be interesting to see how he physically develops at Michigan. If he gets a lot bigger, he could be a real problem as a hybrid, EDGE rusher type. If he stays close to where he is now, he should shine as an in-space linebacker with plus athleticism.