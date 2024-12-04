Recruiting: Michigan Football predicted to land elite, 4-star linebacker
On the eve of Early Signing Day, multiple predictions came in for Michigan Football to add an elite defensive player to its 2025 recruiting class.
On Tuesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons each placed predictions for the Wolverines to land four-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, one of the top remaining targets on Michigan's board. Owusu-Boateng will announce his commitment and sign his letter of intent on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
Landing Owusu-Boateng on Early Signing Day would be a massive another win for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines on the recruiting trail, and add to Michigan's recent hot streak. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder is considered the No. 130 overall prospect, No. 14 linebacker and No. 20 player in the state of Florida in the 2025 cycle.
In addition to Michigan, Owusu-Boateng has been heavily considering Colorado, Notre Dame, Texas, Florida and USC over the past several weeks. However, as his decision approaches, early indications suggest the Wolverines have the inside track on landing this elite linebacker prospect.
Michigan has caught fire recently on the recruiting trail, flipping seven players from prior commitments since the start of November. These include five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood (LSU), four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall (Auburn), four-star cornerback Shamari Earls (Georgia), four-star safeties Jordan Young (Clemson) and Elijah Dotson (Pittsburgh) and three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder (NC State).
Heading into Early Signing Day, Michigan has the No. 7 class in the 247Sports Team Rankings, with two five-stars, 14 four-stars and 5 three-stars committed. The Wolverines' average player rating of 92.49 is the sixth-best mark in the country, trailing only Oregon (93.51), Texas (93.25), Alabama (93.20), Georgia (92.89) and Ohio State (92.79).
