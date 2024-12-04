LOOK: Bryce Underwood shows up courtside at Detroit Pistons game, receives custom jersey
On the eve of Early Signing Day, Michigan football's quarterback of the future took in a Detroit Pistons basketball game at Little Caeser's Arena and received royal treatment from the NBA franchise.
Underwood had courtside seats for the Pistons' matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, had portions of his commitment video played on the jumbotron, was announced to the crowd by Pistons' PA announcer John Mason, and received a custom-made Detroit Pistons jersey featuring his name and number.
The No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, Underwood flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan two weeks ago, and the five-star quarterback is expected to submit his national letter of intent to head coach Sherrone Moore and the Maize and Blue when the early signing period opens on Wednesday.
During the game, Underwood took time to talk with FanDuel Sports Network's Johnny Kane to discuss his decision to commit and play for the hometown Wolverines.
"Honestly, I'm very pleased with the decision that I made, and honestly, it was just mainly a family thing, a business aspect," Underwood said. "So, my family I feel like will be more set in everything that we have to do and it makes it easier on their half."
Kane also asked Underwood about Michgan's 13-10 win over Ohio State this past weekend.
"I was in Cancun watching the game," Underwood said, before thanking Kane for the interview. "Go Blue!"
