Michigan Football Projected to Land Two Prospects Following Big Win Over Oklahoma

It's been slow on the recruiting front for Michigan, but a win over Oklahoma this past weekend might've been the cure to some action moving in favor of the Wolverines. There were a lot of prospects in Ann Arbor for Michigan's 17-10 win over the Sooners.

On Monday, Kyle Whittingham said there was some positive momentum following the Wolverines' win over Oklahoma.

"Very positive. We had a ton of recruits at the game Saturday, and they were all with us in locker room afterward," said Whittingham. "It was a great locker room. You talk about a contrast in locker rooms from week to week. It was how it's supposed to be last week, and the recruits really had a good time participating in that and observing that."

Michigan favored to land two players in the 2028 class

Once the Wolverines took down the Sooners in a defensive battle, On3's Steve Wiltfong placed two predictions favoring Michigan to land 2028 defensive backs.

4-star LaMarcus Army

Michigan appears to be in the lead for the Detroit (MI) Cass Tech safety. Standing at 6'1", 167-pounds, Army is listed as the No. 317 player on On3's Rivals Industrial rankings. 247Sports is the highest on him, having him as the No. 111 player in the 2028 class.

Army holds offers from programs like Penn State, Nebraska, Oregon, Wisconsin, and Georgia Tech, among more.

With Michigan set to lose some DBs following this season, it's going to be critical for the Wolverines to restock in the 2028 class and Army would be a big-time addition.

3-star DB Mekhi McNair

Army wasn't the only DB who was impressed by the Wolverines' secondary in the win over the Sooners. McNair, who is from Sicklerville (NJ) Winslow Township, was also at Michigan and Wiltfong placed a prediction favoring the Wolverines.

McNair is a 6'1", 185-pound DB who is ranked as a three-star. He is Rivals' Industrial's No. 337 player in the 2028 class.

He holds offers from programs like Penn State, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Auburn, and UCLA, among others. While he might not be the highest-rated prospct Michigan is going to recruit, his offer sheet shows that he is a coveted prospect.

Michigan also hosted a five-star

As we noted on Saturday, Michigan hosted five-star WR Dakota Guerrant, who happens to be committed to Oregon, a team that lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Guerrant wants to see the Wolverines' passing attack flourish, and while that's a work in progress, all reports have indicated that Guerrant enjoyed his time at Michigan.

This recruitment could come down to the wire and the Wolverines are going to continue to recruit the standout prospect

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