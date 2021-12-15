Michigan Flips Two-Way Athlete Away From Virginia Tech

Michigan just hosted Sachse (Texas) High dual-threat quarterback Alex Orji for an official visit this past weekend and now he's a Wolverine.

The 6-2, 226-pounder had been a Virginia Tech commit since April, but the coaching changes in Blacksburg obviously gave him some second thoughts. Michigan took note, hosted him and flipped him all in the matter of a few weeks.

The Wolverines actually offered Orji way back in March, but he committed to the Hokies just a couple of weeks later. Obviously U-M didn't forget about him, maintained relationships and now he's a part of Michigan's 2022 class.

Orji is a very interesting prospect. Because of his build and athleticism, he could very easily play another position, including on defense. He's a very nice compliment to Michigan's other quarterback pledge, Jayden Denegal, who is much more of a pocket passer. It's going to be really interesting to see how they both develop over the next few years.