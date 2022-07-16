Michigan Lands Intriguing 2024 Defensive Lineman

Michigan just landed a prospect from another country yesterday in Aymeric Koumba out of France. Today, it happened it again when Manuel Beigel out of Germany pledged to the Wolverines.

Beigel is a 6-5, 282-pound 2024 prospect who can play both sides of the ball. Judging from his commitment post and the fact that he tagged Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston, it seems like a safe assumption that U-M took his commitment as a defensive lineman.

At this time there is not much out there on Beigel. According to his 247 Sports profile, he will be playing this fall at Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall rather than in his native Germany. That kind of move and the opportunity to play against better competition is always a good situation for international prospects. We're starting to see it more and more in each recruiting cycle and Beigel is obviously indicative of that in 2024.

Just one month ago he performed well in front of the Michigan coaches at the big man camp in Ann Arbor and walked away with a tender from the Wolverines. Now, he's the second member of U-M's 2024 class as he joins Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth outside linebacker Mason Curtis.

Beigel certainly looks the part in that picture and we've seen the Wolverine go this exact route before in the form of Julius Welschof. Beigel and Welschof are both products of Brandon Collier's PPI Recruits, which is designed to get international students scholarship opportunities at Division I schools. It has worked out pretty well for Welschof and Michigan and now the staff is hoping it will play out at least that well with Beigel.