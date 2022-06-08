Michigan Football Recruiting: Quarterback Situation In 2023 And 2024 Classes

Michigan isn't exactly killing it on the recruiting trail right now, but help could be on the way.

When it comes to Michigan recruiting the quarterback position in 2023 and 2024, the Wolverines are involved with three elite options total. In 2023, it's Detroit Martin Luther King's Dante Moore. In 2024, it's Saline (Mich.) High's CJ Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, and Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School's Jadyn Davis. All three prospects are considered five-star talents and all are high on Michigan.

We'll talk about Carr first, because he's set to make his decision tomorrow night at 7 pm.

Despite being a Tier-1 Michigan legacy who plays his high school ball about 10 miles from The Big House, Carr is expected to commit to Notre Dame tomorrow evening. There have been some heated exchanges about Carr's recruitment on Twitter between Carr's mother, Michigan fans, pretend members of the media and others, but at the end of the day, it's CJ's decision and he apparently favors Notre Dame. More power to him. Carr's decision kicks the door wide open for Davis to end up at U-M, but we'll return to that scenario shortly.

In an interesting twist on the recruiting trail, Notre Dame is also one of Moore's top choices.

The 6-2, 195-pounder has been high on Michigan throughout his entire process and is extremely close with former U-M quarterback Devin Gardner. It's not like Gardner is going to influence Moore's decision necessarily, but being around U-M and a former U-M player that often certainly has an effect. Moore is obviously not far from Ann Arbor as a Detroit kid and he's been U-M's top target in the 2023 class from the onset. He doesn't have a decision date set, but he's taken a ton of visits and is getting ready to embark on his senior year. That usually creates a scenario where quarterbacks like to pull the trigger. Additionally, per 247 Sports, Notre Dame is expected to pump the brakes on Moore should they land Carr. That bodes well for U-M.

Finally, there's Davis, who just picked up his offer from Michigan in mid-April.

The five-star signal caller just wrapped up an unofficial visit at Michigan and immediately received a prediction from trusted Rivals analyst Adam Friedman in favor of the Wolverines. After the visit, Friedman spoke with some people close to Davis' situation and broke down why he put the prediction in.

Davis really bonded with head coach Jim Harbaugh, spending about two hours meeting with coach Harbaugh in his office where he addressed all of their questions.



Coming out of that visit to Ann Arbor, a source emphatically referred to Michigan as "the team to beat" and added that Davis and his entire family are working on plans to return to Michigan on July 31st. Those plans are not locked in yet but it appears as though it's just a matter of time.



Things are trending in the right direction for Michigan and, on top of that, Davis isn't expected to take any other visits right now. I'm putting in my FutureCast for Michigan to land a commitment from Davis and it will stay on the Wolverines unless things change in his recruitment.

After spending time in Ann Arbor with two of his wide receivers who also have an offer from Michigan, Davis came away feeling the Wolverines and seeing himself in the winged helmet.

If Michigan can land Moore and Davis, not one U-M fan will worry about missing out on Carr, even though he's probably been viewed as a Wolverine quarterback since birth.