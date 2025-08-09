Tom Brady pokes fun at New York Jets fans as New England Patriots unveil his statue
The feud between Tom Brady, and the New York Jets have been a long-storied, and sometimes hilarious one. Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan even cracked jokes about Brady during some of his Hollywood movie cameos. On the field, it was also a joke, in favor of Tom and his New England Patriots. Much to the ire of Jets fans, Brady owned the Jets franchise during his playing days. Brady went an astonishing 31-8 versus the Jets during his career, 30 wins with the New England Patriots and one as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
At the unveiling of his statue outside Gillette Stadium, Brady took a quick shot at his Jets haters. Ever competitive, Brady took the amazing moment to take another dig at the maligned Jets organization that he dominated for so many years.
"This statue is not just for Pats fans...It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at... every year."- Hall of Fame QB Tom Brady
Brady has gone on from the NFL to start a promising career as an NFL announcer. He has much of the same insight that made former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo so popular in the booth. The quarterback has to break down defenses and understand offense to such a level that it is almost wild how well he and Romo can predict plays as the game unfolds. Decades of experience and thousands of hours studying film have Brady uniquely positioned to break down the nuances of an NFL game for fans.
His deep understanding of strategy, combined with a charismatic presentation style, allows viewers to engage with the game like never before. Fans appreciate not only his thorough analysis but also the anecdotes and personal experiences he shares from his illustrious playing career, further enriching the viewing experience for everyone watching at home or in the stands.
