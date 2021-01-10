Donovan Edwards Goes Off

Michigan signee Donovan Edwards has been putting up big numbers all year and he did so again on Saturday afternoon.

The star running back helped his Lakers cruise to a 42-14 win over Romeo in the Region 4 final yesterday and stuffed the stat sheet in the process. The 5-11, 190-pounder carried the ball 19 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Edwards and West Bloomfield will now take on Belleville next weekend in the Division 1 semifinal.

West Bloomfield and Belleville have become quite the rivals with Belleville holding the bragging rights after the last two seasons. The Tigers eliminated the Lakers last year and the year before that and are one of the few teams in the state that can go toe to toe with WB talent wise.

Edwards has now scored 10 touchdowns over his last two playoff games, but certainly knows that it'll be much tougher sledding against Belleville next weekend. He's certainly up for the challenge, and every hard-fought game will only make him better prepared for his career at Michigan. Edwards will enroll early at U-M, but is going to make a push for a state title first. Most freshmen who are enrolling early will be on campus January 16, with U-M's first day of the second semester falling on Jan. 19.