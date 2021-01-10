FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Donovan Edwards Goes Off

Michigan signee Donovan Edwards has West Bloomfield looking tough in the MHSAA playoffs.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan signee Donovan Edwards has been putting up big numbers all year and he did so again on Saturday afternoon.

The star running back helped his Lakers cruise to a 42-14 win over Romeo in the Region 4 final yesterday and stuffed the stat sheet in the process. The 5-11, 190-pounder carried the ball 19 times for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Edwards and West Bloomfield will now take on Belleville next weekend in the Division 1 semifinal.  

West Bloomfield and Belleville have become quite the rivals with Belleville holding the bragging rights after the last two seasons. The Tigers eliminated the Lakers last year and the year before that and are one of the few teams in the state that can go toe to toe with WB talent wise.

Edwards has now scored 10 touchdowns over his last two playoff games, but certainly knows that it'll be much tougher sledding against Belleville next weekend. He's certainly up for the challenge, and every hard-fought game will only make him better prepared for his career at Michigan. Edwards will enroll early at U-M, but is going to make a push for a state title first. Most freshmen who are enrolling early will be on campus January 16, with U-M's first day of the second semester falling on Jan. 19.

donovan edwards
Recruiting

Donovan Edwards Goes Off

michigan ohio state-6227
Football

There's No Question About It: Ohio State Has Zero Respect For Michigan

michigan stadium big house fans
Football

Skeptical, Yet Hopeful: Michigan Fans React To Harbaugh's Return

jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh Has Signed His Extension

jim harbaugh
Football

BREAKING: The Deal Is Done, Michigan And Harbaugh Agree On Extension

jim harbaugh
Football

Rival Teams Excited About Jim Harbaugh Extension Reports

warde manuel jim harbaugh
Football

BREAKING: Jim Harbaugh Is Expected To Remain In Ann Arbor

USATSI_14227559_168386977_lowres
Football

With The Football Program At A Crossroads, It's Time For Michigan To Make A Call

jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh Reset