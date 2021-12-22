Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Report: Michigan Makes Solid Hire In Recruiting Department

    Michigan has hired someone to replace Courtney Morgan and head up the recruiting department.
    Earlier this month, Courtney Morgan left Michigan for Washington leaving a vacancy in the recruiting department. That vacancy has now been filled by Albert Karschnia, per Aaron McMann of MLive.com.

    Karschnia has been the director of player personnel at Central Michigan for the past five seasons and will do something similar at U-M. He's been great at Central and should take his efforts to a new level at a place like Michigan with far more resources and help. 

    Karschnia should be a great fit as a Michigan grad who spent two seasons working for Jim Harbaugh before moving on to Central Michigan. He did a little bit of everything in 2016 and 2017 while working at U-M and should slide seamlessly into his new role in Ann Arbor.

