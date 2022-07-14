Despite Recent Success, National Analyst Still Concerned About Michigan Recruiting

Over the last two weeks, Michigan has landed four, 4-star recruits — Philadelphia Imhotep Institute linebacker Semaj Bridgeman, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High interior offensive lineman Amir Herring, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic edge rusher Collins Acheampong and Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy edge rusher Enow Etta. Despite that, the Wolverines are still just No. 9 in the Big Ten and No. 36 overall in the recruiting rankings.

Because of that, Sports Illustrated director of recruiting John Garcia Jr., recently put Michigan on his list of five schools that are coming up short on the recruiting trail.

After the CFP run on the field last fall, paired with a top 10 class when the 2022 rankings were settled, few expected a recruiting drop-off in 2023—but that's where U-M is currently at under Jim Harbaugh. A pair of front-seven gets this week (Acheampong and Etta) has softened the blow, at least some, but otherwise the class lacks a national headliner and is still searching for the next quarterback recruit to jump in.



Timing is key with this knock on Michigan's class, especially with top prospect in the state and priority quarterback target Dante Moore picking Oregon on Friday. Last year's No. 10 recruiting finish now seems like a pipe dream to replicate. Volume isn't the issue for this group, however, sitting at 11 pledges as of Thursday morning. More undeclared targets like defensive back Makari Vickers and defensive lineman John Walker are set to soon come off the board in what could start pushing this perception the other way if the maize and blue hats get grabbed over SEC competition.

As we've said many times, the sky is not falling, and Michigan will probably still land some other talented players, but there is a different feel around this cycle. With NIL in full swing, and Michigan unwilling to play the same game that most other schools are, there's a sense of treading water right now. Currently, Michigan is behind Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State when it comes to four-star pledges. If things continue to play out that way when the Early Signing Period rolls around, it would be a new development under Jim Harbaugh.