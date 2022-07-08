Dante Moore, the No. 1 uncommitted quarterback in the Class of 2023 entering the day, announced his commitment to the University of Oregon while appearing on SportsCenter on Friday.

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Moore is ranked No. 12 in the country for all positions, while he ranks No. 4 nationally for quarterbacks.

The quarterback becomes the 11th verbal commit for the Ducks’ football program. He is the first five-star commit to land at Oregon in his class. The program has seven four-star recruits and three three-star recruits verbally committed. Moore will join new Ducks coach Dan Lanning in the fall of 2023.

The Michigan native is coming off a state high school championship at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit. He will play his senior year of football this upcoming fall.

Moore was named Sports Illustrated’s Elite 11 MVP at last week’s camp. John Garcia Jr. called his performance “sharp and accurate,” and “competitive” in the different workouts.

Oregon finished second in the Pac-12 last season with a 10–4 record. Anthony Brown led as starting quarterback, finishing with 2,989 passing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Next season, the Ducks will have Auburn transfer Bo Nix on the team, along with sophomore Ty Thompson.

Aside from Oregon, Moore was interested in Notre Dame, Oregon, LSU and Texas A&M as potential landing spots.

