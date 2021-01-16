Michigan Has Three Signees On The Postseason SI99

Sports Illustrated recently updated its SI99 recruit rankings for the 2021 postseason and a trio of future Michigan playmakers made the cut.

Michigan's top prospect is quarterback JJ McCarthy ranked No. 20 in the SI99. The Chicagoland native is confident, driven, focused and extremely talented. He's generously listed at 6-3, 195 pounds on MGoBlue.com, but he's got an extremely live arm and is a plus athlete. McCarthy is set to begin his career in Ann Arbor today as an early enrollee.

Speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy checks in at No. 66 and will immediately add even more speed to an already fast wide receiver corps at Michigan. Reports have begun to circulate that Worthy may not be ready to enroll early due to some admissions issues, which is a major bummer. Michigan held off Alabama down the stretch to procure Worthy's signature but now they might have to battle the Tide again and Texas is also making a push. As of right now, he's still signed but there's a chance he could be released from his letter of intent.

Finally, there's new SI99 member Donovan Edwards who checks in at No. 94. The versatile running back out of West Bloomfield was a massive coup for the Wolverines on National Signing Day last month and is also expected to enroll early. Edwards is playing in the state semifinals today, but will show up at Michigan as soon as his prep career ends.

There are only six uncommitted prospects in the final version of the SI99, but none of them are considering Michigan. Defensive tackle Tywone Malone is at No. 16 on the list and would make a ton of sense for the Wolverines, but he's down to a final six consisting of USC, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State and Texas A&M. He was once a legitimate target for U-M. The 6-4, 300-pounder hails from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, which Michigan has recruited before, but he's not feeling the Wolverines at this time.