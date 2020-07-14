SI All-American Candidate Xavier Worthy Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Xavier Worthy

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 160 pounds

School: Fresno (Calif.) Central East

Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Adequate height with above average length and evenly-distributed lean muscle throughout. Slender in upper and lower half with room to add considerable mass.

Athleticism: One of the fastest wide receiver prospects in the class of 2021 on tape and on the track, with a 10.65-second 100-meter dash mark to his name. Explosive lower-body power evident in each sport, too, with long jump marks beyond 22 feet. Above average leaping ability.

Instincts: Smooth elusiveness after the catch, with deceleration consistency. Jumpcut lethal with great acceleration thereafter. Stick-and-go change of direction skill before and after the catch without wasted momentum. Surprising break-tackle ability relative to frame. Natural fit for kick/punt return duties.

Polish: Raw speed and after-the-catch instincts make up for a lack of release packages at the line of scrimmage. Above-average overall route runner with natural hands and ability to adjust to flight of football mid stride. Spacial awareness evident along the sidelines.

Bottom Line: Worthy is a big play waiting to happen on the outside. He can take the top off of a defense with his long speed but also has the instincts and elusive moves to do as much damage after the catch. As he polishes up his well above average understanding of route composition and leverage, along with added weight and/or mass, there won’t be much time between him enrolling at a program and making his on-field debut. Easy to project as multi-year impact player with All-American upside.