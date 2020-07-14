SI All-American Candidate Tywone Malone Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tywone Malone

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Oradell (N.J) Bergen Catholic

Schools of Interest: Ohio State, Texas A & M, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Florida State, among others.

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle with positional versatility to 2-gap as a 30-front end depending upon scheme.

Frame: Thickly built with big torso, big shoulders and defined arms. Large midsection, along with big thighs and hips.

Athleticism: Has a baseball background as a right-handed hitting first baseman and also played some tight end on offense. Good quickness at the snap to engage. Strong at the point of attack with fair power and anchor ability. Can 2-gap versus the run and has good quickness to close and finish on the ball. Flashes the athletic ability to bend, flip hips and step through when flattening in short-space pursuit. Good vision and ball-location skills, as well as range.

Instincts: Relies on sheer strength to shed and escape versus the run. Uses an arm-over/swim move either as initial plan or counter as an interior pass-rusher, as well as a bull-rush. Flashes a stutter-and-go when rushing on stunts and twists. Has the size, bulk and strength to take on double teams, and also does a good job of taking advantage of soft inside shoulders versus guards.

Polish: Lines up as a 2-technique and 3-technique in the interior defensive front. Strength, mass and athleticism make up for inconsistent pad level at the point of attack. Also needs to improve initial hand quickness, as he can be late with his initial punch to engage. Should develop into a starting-caliber swing defensive tackle in a few seasons.

Bottom Line: Malone is a big and athletic defensive lineman with positional versatility. He has the size, bulk and strength to 2-gap for a defensive front, yet he also possesses the athleticism and range to factor as a gap-penetrator. He plays with a high-hat and must improve his leverage consistency, but offers many interesting traits to work with and develop to reach his high ceiling. Malone can fit as a 5-technique or 4I in a 30-front or 3-technique in a 40-front, while also potentially rushing as a nose tackle in sub-packages as he adds to his toolbox.