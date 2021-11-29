Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Michigan Picks Up Commitment In 2023 Class

    Michigan's big win on the field over Ohio State has already resulted in a win on the recruiting trail.
    Author:

    Not long after Michigan beat Ohio State, Richmond (Va.) Benedictine defensive tackle Joel Starlings decided to ride the wave and committed to the Wolverines.

    After watching defenders like David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson eat all year, it's no wonder that the 6-5, 310-pounder wanted to be a part of Mike Macdonald's defense. The Wolverines have been solid in all defensive aspects this year, which should be a big draw to more talented player like Starlings.

    The big lineman reeled in nearly 15 offers throughout his recruiting process from schools like Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others. 

    joel starlings
    Recruiting

