BBQ At The Big House Visitors List

Michigan is set to have one of its biggest annual recruiting events of the year tomorrow.

After spending a week on the road around the state of Michigan, the Wolverines are now back in Ann Arbor and ready to host more than 50 visitors for the annual BBQ At The Big House tomorrow. Jim Harbaugh, his assistants, the recruiting staff and dozens and dozens of players will be directly involved with the visiting prospects from at least four different graduating classes in what could be a huge momentum builder on the recruiting trail. 

As always, these lists are fluid, both when it comes to additions and subtractions, but these are the names expected in Ann Arbor as of right now.

Michigan Commits

2023 Targets

2024 Targets

2025 Targets

jadyn davis
