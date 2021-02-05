BREAKING: Michigan Lands Extremely Athletic Defensive Back

Per his Twitter account, Germantown (Tenn.) High athlete Kody Jones has committed to Michigan.

Jones shines on both sides of the ball and at 6-0, 180 pounds, really makes a ton of plays all over the field. He's dynamic out of the backfield, can really catch the ball well and seems to pack a punch as a defensive back. He's obviously not very big but his highlight is littered with big hits and impressive plays on the ball.

Jones is commit No. 6 for the Wolverines in 2022 as he joins offensive tackle Connor Jones, defensive end Davonte Miles, tight end Marlin Klein, defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren and fellow Tennesseean and friend Taylor Groves, who committed to the Wolverines at the same time. Jones boasts more than 30 offers, including noteworthy tenders from schools like Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.